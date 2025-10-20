Countdown to Ford Motor (F) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Ford Motor Company (F) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, indicating a decline of 22.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $42.26 billion, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ford Motor metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit' stands at $41.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Ford Credit' of $3.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Blue' should arrive at $24.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Ford Pro' to come in at $16.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- External Revenues- Ford Model e' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +101% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wholesale Units - Ford Blue' will likely reach 612.82 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 721.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Wholesale Units - Ford Pro' will reach 361.30 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 342.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Wholesale Units - Ford Model e' to reach 56.36 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit' will reach $595.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $544.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue' reaching $1.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.63 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro' at $2.00 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.81 billion.

Shares of Ford Motor have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), F is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

