Countdown to F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, F.N.B. (FNB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $467.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some F.N.B. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 53.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $45.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.04 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Performing Loans' reaching $119.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Assets' of $119.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $119.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $94.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Insurance commissions and fees' will reach $5.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.11 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $372.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $347.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank owned life insurance' should arrive at $4.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.84 million.

Analysts forecast 'Capital markets income' to reach $7.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Trust services' stands at $12.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.59 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (FTE)' at $375.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $350.27 million.

F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FNB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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