Countdown to F.N.B. (FNB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from F.N.B. (FNB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $421.73 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain F.N.B. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 56.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $43.80 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.42 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to come in at $157.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking operations' should come in at $7.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.96 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $89.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance commissions and fees' will reach $5.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $332.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $315.89 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Bank owned life insurance' will reach $5.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.42 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital markets income' stands at $5.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.14 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trust services' should arrive at $11.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.48 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other Non-Interest Income' to reach $3.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.75 million.

F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of +16% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.