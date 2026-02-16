Countdown to FMC Technologies (FTI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Technologies (FTI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.55 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FMC Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' should arrive at $322.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Lease' to reach $71.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $922.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Europe and Central Asia' will likely reach $33.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Africa' stands at $15.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies- North America' reaching $105.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Middle East' should come in at $118.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.70 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' at $16.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.52 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Order Backlog - Total' will reach $17.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.38 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' of $728.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $858.20 million.

Over the past month, shares of FMC Technologies have returned +17.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, FTI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

