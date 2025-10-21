Countdown to FMC Technologies (FTI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, FMC Technologies (FTI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FMC Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' to reach $325.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Lease' of $71.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product' will likely reach $959.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Europe and Central Asia' to come in at $31.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Africa' should come in at $11.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies- North America' reaching $105.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Middle East' will reach $116.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' at $2.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.46 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' stands at $15.90 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.73 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Order Backlog - Total' should arrive at $16.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' will reach $805.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $966.80 million.

FMC Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

