Countdown to Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiserv (FISV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.95 billion, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fiserv metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant' should arrive at $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $999.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Processing and services' stands at $4.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' will reach $341.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Banking' should come in at $611.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Issuing' to reach $798.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Processing' will reach $254.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Enterprise' at $628.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Small Business' reaching $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Digital Payments' to come in at $926.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Merchant Solutions' will likely reach $833.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $979.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fiserv have demonstrated returns of -13.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FISV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.