Countdown to First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $262.18 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First Watch Restaurant Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise revenues' should arrive at $2.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' should come in at $259.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Same-restaurant sales growth' at -0.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'System-wide Restaurants - Total' will reach 572. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 524 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned' to come in at 83. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.

The consensus estimate for 'System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned' stands at 488. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 425.



First Watch Restaurant Group shares have witnessed a change of -10.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FWRG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

