Countdown to First American Financial (FAF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from First American Financial (FAF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating a decline of 16.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.63 billion, representing a decrease of 0.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First American Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $137.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Agent premiums' should come in at $610.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees' to come in at $613.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Information and other' will reach $251.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.



