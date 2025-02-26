Countdown to Figs (FIGS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Figs (FIGS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, reflecting a decline of 80% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $139.27 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Figs metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Non-Scrubwear' of $31.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Scrubwear' at $108.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world' should come in at $20.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should arrive at $119.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active customers' will reach 2,675. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,593 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average order value' stands at $108.48. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues per active customer' will reach $202.63. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $210 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Figs have experienced a change of -5% in the past month compared to the -2.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIGS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

