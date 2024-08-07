Countdown to Figs (FIGS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Figs (FIGS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post break-even quarterly earnings per share, reflecting a decline of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $142.71 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Figs metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Active customers' to reach 2,640. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,500 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average order value' will likely reach $116.44. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues per active customer' will reach $206.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $215.



Over the past month, shares of Figs have returned +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Currently, FIGS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

