Countdown to Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.14 billion, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fifth Third Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' of 61.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per share' at $27.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.72.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tangible book value per share (including AOCI)' should come in at $19.14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.35 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $195.59 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.35 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Return on average common equity' will reach 10.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases' reaching $767.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $708 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 risk-based Capital Ratio' will likely reach 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets' should arrive at $870.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $748 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'CET1 Capital Ratio' will reach 10.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Tangible common equity (including AOCI)' to reach 6.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total risk-based Capital Ratio' stands at 13.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.8%.



Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have experienced a change of -12.2% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FITB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

