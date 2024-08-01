Countdown to Fidelity National (FIS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.49 billion, declining 33.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fidelity National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' to come in at $1.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' reaching $59.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' will reach $720.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' of $741.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $724 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' should arrive at $355.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $337 million.



Over the past month, shares of Fidelity National have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, FIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

