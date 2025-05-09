Countdown to Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) will report quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 158.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $656.08 million, exhibiting an increase of 26.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fidelis Insurance metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will reach $603.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net investment income' reaching $52.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should come in at 116.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Loss Ratio' to reach 70.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fidelis Insurance here>>>



Fidelis Insurance shares have witnessed a change of +8.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FIHL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

