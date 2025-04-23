Countdown to Federated Hermes (FHI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Federated Hermes (FHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $421.56 million, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 7.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Federated Hermes metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Administrative service fees, net-affiliates' reaching $99.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other service fees, net' at $36.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net' of $283.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' should arrive at $20.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' to come in at $2.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.93 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Money market' to reach $634.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $578.81 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' will reach $12.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.46 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' will reach $2.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.79 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Fixed-income' will likely reach $99.80 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' will reach $7.80 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.01 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' stands at $127.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Money market' should come in at $171.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161.71 billion.



Shares of Federated Hermes have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the -6.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

