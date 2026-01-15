Countdown to FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that FB Financial (FBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $174.93 million, increasing 34.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FB Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Core Efficiency Ratio' will reach 52.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Earning Assets' to reach $15.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.37 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $11.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.59 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest income' will reach $26.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' stands at $150.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $109.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other Income' at $2.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.31 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $4.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $147.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $108.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Investment services and trust income' to come in at $4.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

