Countdown to FB Financial (FBK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial (FBK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $132.69 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FB Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 57.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Earning Assets' to reach $12.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.80 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $10.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.59 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest income' at $22.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' should arrive at $109.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $100.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $3.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.14 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $109.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.49 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment services and trust income' stands at $3.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of FB Financial have experienced a change of -11.4% in the past month compared to the -13.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

