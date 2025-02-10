Countdown to Fastly (FSLY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastly (FSLY) will report break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 100%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $138.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fastly metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' will likely reach $13.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' of $129.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customer Count' will reach 3,722. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,243 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Fastly have returned +12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change.

