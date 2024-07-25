Countdown to F5 (FFIV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks (FFIV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $686.58 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific F5 metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Services' will reach $384.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should arrive at $301.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net product revenues- Software' will reach $165.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net product revenues- Systems' of $135.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for F5 here>>>



Over the past month, F5 shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FFIV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.