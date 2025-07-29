Countdown to Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy (ETSY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $648.01 million, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Etsy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Services' to reach $189.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Marketplace' of $459.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total GMS' will likely reach $2.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.95 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Active buyers' reaching 94,648 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96,610 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Active sellers' will reach 8,155 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,801 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Etsy have experienced a change of +23.3% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ETSY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

