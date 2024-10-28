Countdown to Equity Residential (EQR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Equity Residential (EQR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $742.89 million, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equity Residential metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental income- Same store' will likely reach $724.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Physical Occupancy Rate' will reach 96.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Apartment Units - Total' will reach 80,417. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80,683 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Change in Same Store Revenue Growth' to reach 2.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation' reaching $228.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $224.74 million.



Equity Residential shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move.

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

