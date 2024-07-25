Countdown to Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (EQR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $734.14 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equity Residential metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income- Same store' of $717.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Physical Occupancy Rate' should come in at 96.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Change in Same Store Revenue Growth' will likely reach 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.5%.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation' to come in at $224.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $221.36 million.



