Countdown to Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Equity Bancshares (EQBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, indicating a decline of 24.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $69.35 million, representing an increase of 25.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 8.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Equity Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 63.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $9.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.32 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $60.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Equity Bancshares have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change.

