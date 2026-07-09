Countdown to Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Equity Bancshares (EQBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $84.05 million, increasing 43.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Equity Bancshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 4.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 58.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $9.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.59 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $74.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.80 million.

Shares of Equity Bancshares have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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