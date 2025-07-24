Countdown to Enterprise Products (EPD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Enterprise Products metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' should come in at 1,643.35 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,629.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' of 7,193.40 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,514.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' will reach 4,655.69 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,264.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' should arrive at 20257 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18344 billion british thermal units per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' stands at 117.36 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 119.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts predict that the 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' will reach 111.91 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' will likely reach 39.09 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' will reach 228.53 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 217.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' to reach $1.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' at $384.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $417.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' reaching $335.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $293.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' to come in at $371.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $392.00 million.

Shares of Enterprise Products have experienced a change of +2.4% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EPD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

