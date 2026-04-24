Countdown to Enterprise Products (EPD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, indicating an increase of 10.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.19 billion, representing a decline of 14.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Enterprise Products metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' will reach 1,674.47 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,652.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' to reach 7,319.52 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,181.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' of 4,724.98 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,447.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' will likely reach 21052 billion british thermal units per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20310 billion british thermal units per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' should come in at 119.31 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 114.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' at 120.44 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 113.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' will reach 16.96 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' should arrive at 223.49 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 225.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' reaching $1.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.42 billion.

Analysts expect 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' to come in at $392.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $374.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' stands at $435.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $357.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' will reach $341.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $315.00 million.

Over the past month, Enterprise Products shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EPD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.