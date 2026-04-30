Countdown to Emerson Electric (EMR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Emerson Electric (EMR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.6 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Emerson Electric metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total' should arrive at $2.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement' will likely reach $398.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software And Control- Total' reaching $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' to reach $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +42.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Emerson Electric have returned +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, EMR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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