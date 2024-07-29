Countdown to Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Electronic Arts (EA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating a decline of 62.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.21 billion, representing a decrease of 23% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 5.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Electronic Arts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' to reach $42.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -64.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' reaching $115.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -58.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Bookings' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.58 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Electronic Arts here>>>



Shares of Electronic Arts have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.