Countdown to Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.09 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Elanco Animal Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' will reach $477.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' should arrive at $12.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' at $602.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $511.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International' should come in at $572.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ELAN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.