Countdown to Ecolab (ECL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Ecolab (ECL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, indicating an increase of 33.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.03 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ecolab metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' stands at $397.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates)' reaching $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Other (Fixed currency)' to come in at $277.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Other (Public Currency rates)' will reach $294.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' should come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed currency)' will likely reach $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates)' will reach $397.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency)' to reach $41.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Other (Public Currency rates)' at $58.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates)' should arrive at $292.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $209.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Global Industrial (Fixed currency)' of $323.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $255.40 million.



Shares of Ecolab have experienced a change of +1.7% in the past month compared to the -1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ECL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

