Countdown to Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton (ETN) will report quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Eaton metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- eMobility' at $162.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Aerospace' to reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' stands at $3.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' should come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Vehicle' will likely reach $613.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' will reach $962.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $904.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' of $256.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' to come in at $321.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $300.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' reaching $88.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.00 million.

Shares of Eaton have demonstrated returns of +12.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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