Countdown to Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $304.32 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Eastern Bankshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio (GAAP)' should come in at 53.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' reaching $28.39 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.14 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing assets' at $137.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total regulatory capital (to risk-weighted assets)' to come in at 14.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 capital (to average assets) leverage' stands at 11.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)' to reach 12.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-performing loans' should arrive at $137.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.70 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $255.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $48.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment advisory fees' will likely reach $19.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.30 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $258.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206.80 million.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares have experienced a change of +9.3% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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