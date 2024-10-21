Countdown to Dow Inc. (DOW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dow Inc. (DOW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $10.73 billion, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' will likely reach $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate' will reach $149.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $5.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' reaching $2.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $909.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $797 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' of $310.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $372 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' to reach $169.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>



Shares of Dow Inc. have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DOW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

