Countdown to Dow Inc. (DOW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dow Inc. (DOW) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 111.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.35 billion, declining 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' will reach $2.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Corporate' to come in at $181.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' should arrive at $5.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' will likely reach $2.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' of $622.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' stands at $301.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $337.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' will reach $39.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Dow Inc. have returned +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, DOW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.