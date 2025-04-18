Countdown to Dow Inc. (DOW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dow Inc. (DOW) to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 103.6%. Revenues are expected to be $10.27 billion, down 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 46% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' at $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate' stands at $176.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' should arrive at $5.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' will reach $2.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $665.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $976 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' to come in at $216.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $234 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' reaching $134.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $234 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dow Inc. here>>>



Shares of Dow Inc. have experienced a change of -23.1% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DOW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.