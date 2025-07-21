Countdown to Dover (DOV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Dover Corporation (DOV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.03 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dover metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Engineered Products' will likely reach $272.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -47% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' should come in at $511.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' at $443.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' should arrive at $509.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' to reach $295.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' stands at $53.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.59 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' of $106.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.16 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' reaching $85.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $86.35 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $167.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' to come in at $83.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.06 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Dover shares have recorded returns of +7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.