Countdown to Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett (DEI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $246.45 million, down 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Douglas Emmett metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total office revenues' to reach $200.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues' will reach $41.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total multifamily revenues' should arrive at $45.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Office rental- Parking and other income' should come in at $28.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Office rental- Rental revenues and tenant recoveries' will reach $169.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Multifamily rental- Parking and other income' of $3.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $96.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121.57 million.



