Countdown to Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to post quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.12 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Domino's Pizza metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' will reach $121.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' to come in at $93.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Supply chain' should arrive at $678.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' should come in at $74.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' will reach 7,036. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,874 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - Total' at 21,451. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,755.

Analysts forecast 'Store counts - International Stores' to reach 14,414. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,881.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' reaching 6,743. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,585.

The consensus estimate for 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' stands at 294. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 289.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores' will likely reach 0.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same store sales growth - U.S. stores' will reach 1.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores' of 1.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.5%.



Over the past month, shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Currently, DPZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

