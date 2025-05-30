Countdown to Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree (DLTR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.54 billion, exhibiting a decline of 40.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales' will reach $4.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -40.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Other revenue' to reach $3.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.2%.

Analysts expect 'Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed' to come in at 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' reaching 8,969. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,520 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar Tree - New stores' of 100. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 116.

Analysts predict that the 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' will reach 79.46 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.1 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree' will likely reach $526.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $522.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Dollar Tree shares have witnessed a change of +11.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

