Countdown to Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Dollar General (DG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, indicating a decline of 10.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.28 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dollar General metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' will likely reach $8.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' reaching $983.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' to come in at $489.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' to reach $265.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending store count' will reach 20,670. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,149 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total selling square footage' at 157.55 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 152.61 Msq ft.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store closings' will reach 82. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New store openings' should come in at 157. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 197 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales per square foot' of $65.17. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.96.



Over the past month, Dollar General shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

