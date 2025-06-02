Countdown to DocuSign (DOCU) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DocuSign (DOCU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $746.98 million, increasing 5.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DocuSign metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should come in at $16.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $730.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP billings' should arrive at $746.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $709.54 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customers' will reach 1.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.5 million.

Analysts forecast 'Enterprise & Commercial Customers' to reach 268.32 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 248 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' reaching $605.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $581.92 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for DocuSign here>>>



Shares of DocuSign have experienced a change of +7.9% in the past month compared to the +6.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOCU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.