Countdown to Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney (DIS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $25.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Disney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' reaching $2.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Entertainment' at $11.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sports' of $4.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' to come in at 58.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' stands at 5.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' will likely reach $8.29 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.99 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' will reach 73.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' to reach 59.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.80 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' should come in at $98.20 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.22 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' should arrive at 63.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.60 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will reach $11.95 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.52 .

Over the past month, shares of Disney have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

