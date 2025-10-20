Countdown to Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, indicating an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.52 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Digital Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental revenues' of $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' should come in at $306.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' to come in at $122.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $21.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $0.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -79.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other)' will likely reach $347.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' will reach $40.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $461.99 million.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DLR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.