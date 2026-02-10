Countdown to DexCom (DXCM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom (DXCM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DexCom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $38.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sensor and other' of $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- United States' to come in at $886.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International' at $356.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

DexCom shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

