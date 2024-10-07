Countdown to Delta (DAL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Delta Air Lines (DAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.78 billion, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 8.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Delta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' to come in at $13.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' will likely reach $174.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Other net' reaching $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific' stands at $664.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America' will reach $910.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic' to reach $2.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic' will reach $8.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Load Factor' will reach 87.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' should come in at 76,746.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73.23 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' at 13.02 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.59 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' should arrive at 66,803.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.1 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile' of 17.35 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.92 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Delta have demonstrated returns of +17.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

