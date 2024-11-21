Countdown to Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dell Technologies (DELL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $24.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' of $12.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' stands at $11.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Other businesses' will reach $876.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' to reach $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' reaching $3.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' will likely reach $10.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' should come in at $7.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +58.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' should arrive at $759.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $925 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' to come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.07 billion.



Shares of Dell Technologies have experienced a change of +12.1% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DELL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

