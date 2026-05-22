Countdown to Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Dell Technologies (DELL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 93.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 51.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dell Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage' should arrive at $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking' to come in at $18.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +189.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group' stands at $22.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +116.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group' will reach $12.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer' will likely reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial' reaching $11.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Products' should come in at $28.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +62.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Services' of $6.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Client Solutions Group' will reach $673.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $653.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group' at $1.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $998.00 million.

Shares of Dell Technologies have experienced a change of +19.2% in the past month compared to the +5.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DELL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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