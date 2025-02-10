Countdown to Deere (DE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deere (DE) will report quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 49.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.7 billion, exhibiting a decline of 26.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Deere metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' reaching $5.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -24.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' to come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' to reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' will reach $7.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' stands at $3.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -27% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' should come in at $7.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -25.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $316.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' will likely reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income' will reach $106.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income' at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Total' of $8.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Deere here>>>



Over the past month, Deere shares have recorded returns of +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.