Countdown to Deckers (DECK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Deckers (DECK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Deckers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total' to come in at $628.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total' stands at $20.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total' reaching $31.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total' to reach $516.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total' should come in at $3.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -39.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Wholesale' will reach $11.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Wholesale' will likely reach $462.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $208.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Wholesale' will reach $305.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Direct-to-Consumer' of $9.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Direct-to-Consumer' should arrive at $166.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Wholesale' at $30.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Deckers have returned +7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, DECK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

