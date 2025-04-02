Countdown to Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dave & Buster's (PLAY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 35.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $547.99 million, declining 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 9.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dave & Buster's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Entertainment revenues' will reach $354.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Food and beverage revenues' reaching $193.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Stores Count - End of Period' will reach 232. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 220 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dave & Buster's here>>>



Shares of Dave & Buster's have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PLAY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.