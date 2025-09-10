Countdown to Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dave & Buster's (PLAY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, indicating a decline of 21.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $561.95 million, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dave & Buster's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Entertainment revenues' will reach $376.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Food and beverage revenues' stands at $185.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Stores Count - End of Period' will reach 237 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 224 .

Dave & Buster's shares have witnessed a change of -13.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLAY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

